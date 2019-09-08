|
|
Nikolaos Antonios Skokos
Nikolaos Antonios Skokos, age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday 8/31/2019 at his home in Bellevue, WA. Nikos overcame lung cancer, which metastasized weeks after being deemed a cancer survivor post surgery. Survived by his wife of 38 years Brenda Skokos, three sons Antonio Skokos, Demetri Skokos and Christos Skokos, and grandson Cruise Skokos. Born in Athens Greece, Nikos was one of eight children. His interest in photography lead him to America by boat in his tender teen years. He served in the US Navy and was a fisherman in Alaska. He met Brenda at Saint Christopher Square in New York in a remarkable demonstration of fate, as Brenda also moved to America in her teens. They raised their family in Bellevue, WA where Nikos was a successful salesmen and helped run their adult family home. Nikolaos will be remembered for his disciplined work ethic, devotion to his family & strong commitment to his faith.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019