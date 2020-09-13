1/
Ninia Charlotte DuPen
Ninia Charlotte DuPen

Ninia was born May 21, 1954 in Seattle to Everett G. DuPen and Charlotte C. Nicks DuPen and passed away August 26, 2020 at Fircrest Rehabilitation Center in Shoreline, Wash. Born with profound Down Syndrome she was lovingly attended by her caregivers at Fircrest. Ninia is survived by her brothers and sisters: Destia DuPen Hermes (Rodney), Dr. Stuart DuPen (Anna), Novelle DuPen Meyerhoff (Robert) and William DuPen (Pat) and extended families.

We will always remember you Nini.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
