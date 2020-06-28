Or Copy this URL to Share

Nita Ann Olson



On Sunday, April 12, Nita Ann Olson, loving mom, sister and friend passed away at age 74. Nita was born in Bryan, TX and lived In Renton and worked for many years at Shaw's and Bartell Drugs. Continue checking her Facebook Page for updates pertaining to her celebration of life.



