Noel Lyman Sepp

Born December 25, 1935; passed away August 17, 2020. Survived by his nephew Mark DeLong, niece Kerry Torkelson and their families. Noel served in the Air Force and started his civilian career in marine electronics. He ran a successful electrical contracting business, specializing in rewiring classic homes. He had many adventures and loved to travel.

Remembrances may be made to the Greater NW MS Society and Special Olympics Washington.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
