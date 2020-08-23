Noel Lyman Sepp
Born December 25, 1935; passed away August 17, 2020. Survived by his nephew Mark DeLong, niece Kerry Torkelson and their families. Noel served in the Air Force and started his civilian career in marine electronics. He ran a successful electrical contracting business, specializing in rewiring classic homes. He had many adventures and loved to travel.
Remembrances may be made to the Greater NW MS Society and Special Olympics
Washington.
