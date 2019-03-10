Nondis Gale Barrett



Nondis Gale Barrett, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, March 3, 2019. She leaves her sons, Fred Barrett and wife Debbie, and Jeff Barrett and wife Lynn, granddaughter Kayleigh, and grandsons Michael, Brian and Conor.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Barrett Sr. in 2007 and her son, Michael, in 2005.



Born on July 27, 1936 to Amos and Katherine Mosher in Caruthersville, Missouri, her family lived in Caruthersville, Missouri, and over the next few years ultimately settled in Memphis, Tennessee. Most of her formative years were in Memphis, where it is rumored that she went to high school with Elvis Presley. Betty Jean Slaughter was her best friend, and they remained so until her passing.



Nondis met Fred Murray Barrett at a US Navy social during the Korean War, where they danced and became friends. They were married on December 17, 1955. Her unwavering love and devotion to Fred over the years lasted 54 years until his unfortunate passing in 2007.



Nondis spent most of her career as a Secretary and eventual Lab Manager of Pathology for Children's Hospital in Seattle, working for Dr. John Bruce Beckwith, a leader in SIDS and pediatric cancer research at the University of Washington. Nondis retired after 33 years of service.



Nondis was always a Mom first, to everyone who entered her home. She was always upbeat and positive, and even in the most dire of situations, she was always reassuring and kind. You were always welcome, and being a grub-pusher she would not be satisfied if you didn't have something to eat or drink before you left. Her cheerful attitude and eternal sunshine will be greatly missed!



A memorial service will be held



at University Lutheran Church in Seattle on March 22, 2019



at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to a in her name.