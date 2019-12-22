Home

Nora Fitzpatrick Harrington

Nora Fitzpatrick Harrington

A 1951 graduate of Renton High School, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019. Nora was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Paul A. Harrington, sons: Bobby, Johnny, and Paul Jr. and sisters: Mary Johnson and Darleen Page. She is survived by her son Clinton, who resides at Rainier School, Buckley, sister Laura Bronson and twin brothers: Steven and Stanley Fitzpatrick. Nora and Paul spent countless hours volunteering with Friends Of Rainier and SKAC (sheltered workshop in Kent).

A private service will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice c/o EvergreenHealth Foundation 12040 N.E. 128th St., MS #5 Kirkland, 98034
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019
