Noreen Ann (Lindblom) Bissett
Noreen died on June 3, 2020. Noreen was born in Everett on December 3, 1934, to Kathryn (Gilmore) and Charles Lindblom.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn (Gilmore) Schrump, father, Charles Lindblom, sister Kathy (Lindblom) Isaacson, brother Michael Lindblom, and her former spouse, Ronald Bissett. She is survived by five adult children, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when her life can be fully celebrated with family and friends. Please visit https://www.forest-funeralhome.com/obituary/noreen-bissett to view Noreen's full memorial or comment in the guest book.
She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.