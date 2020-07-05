Noreen O'Meara
Noreen K. O'Meara, 77, passed away on June 10, 2020, after an incredibly full life. She was the oldest child of Percy (Pat) and LaVerne O'Mera, and lived briefly in Montana until the family relocated to Seattle's Rainier Valley. She graduated from Franklin High School with honors in 1960. She earned a Bachelor's in Fashion from the University of Hawaii in 1967, and later earned a Master's in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from Bastyr University in 2002.
Noreen was the VP of Human Resources at REI for 10 years, and Senior VP of Human Resources for Frederick & Nelson. After a successful career in the corporate world, she opened her own businesses. She practiced acupuncture for 15 years and ran a quilting studio for 8 years.
Noreen was a talented artist, painter, photographer, fashion designer and quilter. She traveled the globe, and had many adventures hiking, biking, and skiing. She was an animal lover who was passionate about her horses, dogs, and cats. Noreen was an amazing woman who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by three daughters: Heidi Brown (Corey) of Sammamish, Kirstin Uchida (Chester) of Maple Valley, and Laurel Leiendecker (Jeff) of LaFargeville, NY; one son: Hawkins DeFrance (Melissa) of Maple Valley; grandchildren: Carly Nienaber of Cooper Landing, Alaska, Brandon and Maya DeFrance of Maple Valley, and Kieran and Kenji Uchida of Maple Valley; two sisters: Sharla Brady of Pinehurst, Idaho, and Shirley Doerschel (Roger) of Seattle; two brothers: Mel O'Mera (Ann) of Seattle and Kelly O'Mera (Cheryl) of Sequim; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick O'Mera.
In honoring her wishes, the family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.
Friends are invited to view her full obituary and share memories on the family's guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com
or www.LEGACY.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center or Dog Gone Seattle.