Norine (Snellman) Cross

Norine (Snellman) Cross Obituary
Norine (Snellman) Cross

Norine Cross passed away peacefully February 10, 2020.

Norine was born to Capt. John Oldow and Alta (Fowler) Oldow August 3, 1929. Sadly, Alta passed away at a very young age. Capt. John later remarried Freida Andersen of Lopez Island. Freida proudly filled the role of mother to Norine and her brother Don, who always called her his beautiful Grace Kelly.

Norine was predeceased by her husbands Donald Snellman and Del Cross, and her brother Capt. Don Oldow.

She leaves behind her beloved daughter Cynthia and her husband Jim Replogle and their daughter Andrea; nephew, John; nieces Lynda, Kathleen, Heidi and Linda-Rae.

Norine grew up in Anacortes Washington and graduated from Anacortes High School. She always looked forward to her class reunions. She moved to Seattle and met and married Don Snellman, becoming a "Seattle Girl". She worked along side Don launching a very successful business. They traveled and loved boating together.

Norine is remembered best by:

-- Foxy smart

-- Strong willed

-- That look she gave

-- A sense of style in garden & home

-- Blue and white

-- Tape measures & measuring spoons

-- Westies

-- Ferry Captains

-- Maritime Princess

-- Crisp white shirts

-- Cashmere sweaters

-- #752 Classic Wine lipstick

-- STC girls

-- Roche Harbor Trio

-- Aunt Addie

-- Apple pie!

Bye Mom, Miss You

Thanks to caregivers Lorena and Filomena. Remembrances: Pasado's Safe Haven.

Please sign Norine's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
