Norm Jean Gaynor was born on July 22, 1930 and passed away on April 9, 2020.

Norma loved to travel and had traveled through-out the world. She loved to garden, and enjoyed working in her yard while meeting people and their dogs as they passed by the front of her house. She was an active member of several fraternal organizations Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and The Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America.

She is survived by son Scott Gaynor and daughter Gigi (Rink) Gaynor and Grandsons Joseph Wilke, Dylan and Daniel Gaynor.

In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
