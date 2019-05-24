|
|
Norma Elaine Dahl
Norma Elaine (Sears) Dahl passed away on May 11, 2019 at age 89 in Redmond, WA. A force of will in everything she did, she was well-loved and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her son, Barry Dahl, and is survived by her husband Donald Dahl, her brother Richard Sears, her daughter Cynthia Dahl Wessling, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extensive family and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm
on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Northlake Unitarian Church
in Kirkland, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the
Published in The Seattle Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019