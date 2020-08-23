Norma Demick Baker



"Some people care too much. I think it's called love" A.A.Milne



Norma Louise Baker passed on August 1, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children after a long life filled with love. She was a wonderful, thoughtful and caring spouse, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.



Norma was born January 25, 1927 in Tacoma to Donald and Norma Demick. There she attended the Annie Wright Seminary(class of 1945). During high school Norma was introduced to Bill Baker by a friend. Soon after she sent Bill a written invitation to a dance at Annie Wright. Bill sent his response back (again by letter)and their life together began. After serving in WW2 Bill was called up to serve again in the Korean War. He proposed and 10 days later they were married and underway on a cross country road trip to his post in Georgia. Their love and friendship flourished for over 70 years.



Norma had many joyful experiences as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. From family gatherings, trips to England and France, time in her garden, stays at their cabin at Indianola and special trips with her grandsons, warmly remembered as "expotitions", enriched a well lived life. She loved her years teaching at Annie Wright and at The Children's School.



While raising her family in Seattle, she continued to stay active with her alumni groups and friends from Annie Wright, Stephens College and Oregon State University (Gamma Phi Beta), where she received her degree in early childhood education.



She and Bill were active parishioners at St. Stephen's Church. Together they volunteered at the church store, Cloud 9, for over 40 years.



She is survived by her husband, Bill; her son, Bill (Pat); her daughter, Melissa (David); her grandchildren Christopher (Linnea), Trevor (fiance; Laurel); Pryce; and her great granddaughter, Elisabet.



Private inurnment at St. Stephens' columbarium. Remembrances may be made in her name to St. Stephens Episcopal Church (Laurelhurst), Arboretum Foundation or Annie Wright School in Tacoma.



"How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard" A.A. Milne



