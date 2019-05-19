Norma J. Wong



Born October 10, 1938 to Albert Marr Chun and Helen Lowe in Coalinga, California, Norma peacefully left us on May 11, 2019.



She was a host at the Sun Ya Restaurant for many years and became friends with many of its patrons who invited her to their weddings and baby parties. She received cooking tips from the chefs and became a really good cook. Norma knew good Chinese food and did all the ordering for friends and family. She loved playing Mah Jong for many hours and played almost every weekend. Her other love were the casinos. That jackpot was just a spin away. Norma was one of the volunteers on the Kin On outings. She really enjoyed wheeling the seniors on their adventures. Norma was very outgoing and would always strike up conversations everywhere and with anyone. If you were in a line, she would know almost everything about you by the time it was your turn. Norma will be missed by all.



She was predeceased by Jerry and is survived by her sister Sandra Wong, daughters Traci Jay and Wendie Wong, granddaughter Kelly Jay, and many nieces and nephews.



A luncheon to celebrate her life



will be June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.



at her old stomping grounds, Ocean Star (f/k/a Sun Ya). A



private family service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kin On (kinon.org.) Please sign on her guestbook at www.ButterworthFuneralHome.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019