Norma Jean Parsons passed away March 03, 2020. "Jean" was born on March 31, 1932 in Muskogee, Oklahoma but spent her childhood in Texas and teenage years in Ellensburg, WA. where she met and married her high school sweetheart Eugene Parsons. Jean was an ace real estate agent, loved pecan pie and her cats. She was a huge supporter of her husband's Boeing career as a jetfoil pilot & Captain. Jean was proud, stubborn and instilled in her beloved children an "Okie" streak of independence.

Norma Jean and Gene are survived by their four children, Greg, Gail (DiRe), Diane (Gilliam) and Randy. Private family interment at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020
