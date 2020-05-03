|
Norma Kathryn Aamodt-Nelson
Norma Kathryn Aamodt-Nelson died on April 29, 2020 at home from complications of multiple-myeloma. She was born in Silverton, Oregon to Henry and Viola Aamodt and grew up on a dairy farm with brothers Doug and Steve. Norma attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree.
While a student at PLU Norma met Steve Nelson and they were married on June 29, 1974. They moved to the Midwest to continue their education and develop careers while living in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois. They were colleagues in their work in the Lutheran Church; Steve as pastor and Norma as musician and organist. While in Illinois their daughter, Rachel, was born in 1987.
Norma's career as a musician in the church was remarkable. She has left an important legacy of music in the church and her work continues on in the lives of the hundreds she has influenced through her ministry. In 1993, Norma became the Acquisitions Editor for instrumental and worship music resources for Augsburg Fortress Publications. In 2001 the family moved to the Seattle area after Norma accepted the Minister of Music position at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood, a position she held until her death. Norma created a multi-faceted lay-led instrumental and choral music program and served as organist. In 2011 Norma earned the Doctorate of Sacred Music degree from Oxford University. Norma served in many leadership roles for the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians (ALCM) and for the American Guild of Organists (AGO), including the position of Dean of the Seattle AGO Chapter.
Norma was thrilled to welcome her first grandchild, Isaac Nelson
Stewart in May 2019. Norma loved to travel, having been to Sweden, Italy, Germany, London, and Tanzania where she taught music at the MaaSae Girl's Lutheran Secondary School.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Steven G. Nelson, in 2016 and both of her parents in earlier years. She is survived by daughter, Rachel (Mike Stewart), grandson Isaac Nelson Stewart, brothers Doug Aamodt (Amy), Steve Aamodt (Linda), sister-in-law Jan Nelson (Stan Andrist), an uncle, Lars Aamodt (Elaine), as well as a host of godchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends. Private committal will be held in Oregon followed by a memorial service at a later date.
It was Norma's wish that gifts in her memory be given to the Norma Aamodt-Nelson Student Scholarship Fund at the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians (ALCM). Donations can be made at alcm.org/make-a-donation/, or mailed by check to ALCM, 810 Freeman Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Please include in the online name/relationship box or the check memo line "Gift for Norma's Fund."
Please share memories at
www.becksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020