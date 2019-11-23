|
Norma L. Rolla
1930 ~ 2019
Norma was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Robert and Ruby Fern Stewart. She moved with her family to Renton while in high school. She attended Washington State College, then Kansas University, attaining a teaching degree from Iowa State in 1952. She married Richard Rolla in 1954 and made their home in Renton and then Bellevue. She taught home economics and sports at Sultan and Renton High Schools and Renton Vocational Technical Institute until her retirement at age 63. She was devoted to her family, her church, her students and her garden. She enjoyed singing with her church choir, Issaquah Singers and at Northshore Senior Center. She completed many handmade quilts for family and friends. Having people over for Thanksgiving was a cherished tradition.
She is survived by her daughters, Lea Ann (Carl "Pat" Chevara) and Trudy (Eric Polzin) and grandsons Alex and Nikolas. She may be remembered with a donation to Alzheimer's research.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 23, 2019