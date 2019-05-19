Home

Norma Lee Clark

Norma Lee Clark Obituary
Norma Lee Clark

1934 ~ 2019

Norma Lee (Barb) Clark died on May 7, 2019 at her home on Whidbey Island. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and will be remembered for her strong will, laughter, intellect, exceptional cooking abilities and her love of nature, art and life.

Norma is predeceased by her husband, Charles, and son, Brian. She is survived by her

daughters, Sarah (Elayne), Anne (Hugh), and Elizabeth (Philip), grandchildren (Grace, Lily, Isabel, Eva, Madeline & Simone), as well as an abundance of lifelong friends.

Her family is grateful to Clyde for the loving care he provided Norma, especially in her last few months of life.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019
