Norma Louise Orme

Norma Louise Orme Obituary
Norma Louise Orme

Norma began this life on February 28, 1923 in Farmington MO. As the daughter of William and Lanksie Fortune. She went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019 in Kent, WA. She is survived by her brother, 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

She moved to Seattle, WA in 1929 and stayed in the region most of her life. Norma lost her husband, David R. Orme, in 1977 after 36 years of marriage. She worked for the Seattle municipal courts and retired in 1981. She was happy wherever she was and was able to travel and bring joy to others. As she would say, "Love you lots".

A memorial will be held on

Sat., July 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM at:

Kent United Methodist Church

11010 S.E. 248th Street

Kent, WA 98030
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019
