Norma Lucille Smoczyk
Age 92, Norma passed away in Milwaukie, Oregon on October 25, 2019. Previously Norma resided in South Seattle. She is survived by son John; daughters Jacqueline (Danny) and Jeanene; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Detailed obituary and tributes are available at www.crowncremationburial.com
Inurnment will be held on Friday,
November 22, 2019, 1:30pm,
Mt. View Cemetery, 2020 Mountain
View Dr. SW Auburn, WA.
Remembrance Gathering follows at Best Western Plus,
401 8th St. SW, Auburn, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019