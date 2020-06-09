Born August 2, 1927 in Seattle to Fred and Mabel Fawcett. Died May 27, 2020 in Lynnwood, Washington from complications of being 92 and living with Alzheimer's. She'd been a resident of Chateau Pacific for 2 years. Previously residing in North Seattle for over 55 years. As a teen she lived in Portland, Oregon where she graduated in 1946 from Grant High School. This is where she met her husband to-be Robert (Bob) Miller, the best friend of her older brother Fred (Sonny) Fawcett. Sonny's life was cut all too short in December 1944 in Belgium on his first tour of duty just days before the Battle of the Bulge. It was then that Norma and Bob forged a friendship out of the loss of her only sibling and his best friend. They married May 15, 1948 in Portland, Oregon then started their family soon after. In 1962 they moved to Seattle, settling in the Broadview-Greenwood area and raising their family of five children. She was an excellent seamstress. She loved bowling at Leilani Lanes, playing Pinochle, Crosswords and watching the Mariners. She had over 30 years of service with Girl Scouts. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, then Trinity Presbyterian Church in Shoreline. A lifelong voter and reader of the Seattle Times, she was a registered Democrat and was looking forward to November.
Norma was predeceased by Bob in 1995 and her granddaughter Ashleigh Graham in 2014. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Chuck) Flood, Stephanie (aka Susy) Graham, Steve (Shelley) Miller, Angela (Mardi) Cino and Laura Mitchell. Grandchildren Marcus, Brandon, Sarah, Hannah, Meridith, Ramonah, Kaitlyn, April, Riley, Andrew and 20 great grandchildren.
A private family service was held on June 2nd at Evergreen-Washelli where she is interred with Bob forever more.
Donations, American Cancer Society, Children's Hospital or Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 30, 2020.