Norman "Ray" AlbeeJanuary 5, 1934 ~ July 26, 2020Services will be held on Monday, Aug 3rd, 2020 at 12noon - 1pm with Viewing held prior to thatfrom 10am to 12 noon, at SumnerVoiles Funeral Chapel at 15124 Main St. E., Sumner, WA 98390.His interment, with Full Military Honors, will be held at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery, in Kent, WA.In lieu of flowers, if chosen, donations can be made in Norman Ray & Norma Albee's names to the American Cancer Society or the USAF Society.