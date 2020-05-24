|
|
Norman Andrew Werner
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Captain Norman (Norm) Andrew Werner died unexpectedly at the age of 81.
Norm was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1938. In 1944, Norm, his parents Andrew and Mathilda, and brother Glenn relocated to Seattle. Norm graduated from Ballard High School in 1957, and from the California Maritime Academy in 1963. Norm attained his Unlimited Master's License just five years after graduating from the California Maritime Academy, making him one of the youngest captains sailing in the American Merchant Marine at that time. He sailed extensively aboard American-flag ships along various trade routes around the world.
At one point in his early career, Norm was chosen to be the first merchant marine officer to be trained in Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, working under the direction of the very scientist who developed GPS. Today, GPS is the main means for vessels to navigate their way across the seas.
Norm went on to become a respected ship pilot for 40 years, serving in three different and challenging locations. Norm spent 22 years in the Panama Canal, six years in Grays Harbor, Washington, and 12 years in Puget Sound, Washington, all of which require extensive knowledge and remarkable ship-handling skills to ensure the successful movement of large vessels in restricted waterways.
While living and working in Panama, Norm served as President of the Panama Canal Pilots Association at the time legislation for the Panama Canal Treaty was being formulated. Norm participated in numerous meetings held in Washington D.C. regarding the transition of control of the Panama Canal.
Norm retired from the Puget Sound Pilots in 2008. He was inducted onto Ballard High School's Wall of Recognition in 2011, and named the 2012 Distinguished Alumnus by the California Maritime Academy. Also in 2012, Norm was honored by the Seattle chapter of The Council of American Master Mariners, Inc. as its Maritime Person of the Year.
Norm distinguished himself as a true maritime professional during his illustrious career as a licensed merchant marine officer, ship captain, and pilot. He is survived by his wife, Judith, son, Kjell, extended family, and dear friends.
