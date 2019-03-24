|
|
Norman C. Sargent
Norman passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, to whom he had been married for 60 years; his grandsons Tim and Scott; his brothers Grant and George, his sister Noreen; his niece Sharon, his nephew Charlie.
He is survived by his children Rod, Diane (Jay), Brian (Jan), and Craig; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; Norman served in the Renton School District for 30 years.
A Memorial Service will be
celebrated in memory of
Norman on Tuesday, March 26,
at 11:00a.m. at
St. Paul Catholic Church
10001 57th Ave. S., Seattle, WA.
Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent at 2:30pm March 26, 2019
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Conference, c/o St. Paul Parish, 5600 South Ryan St., Seattle, WA 98178; (206) 725-2050
Arrangements by
Columbia Funeral Home
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019