Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Connacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Edward Connacher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Edward Connacher Obituary
Norman Edward Connacher

August 24, 1935 ~ November 29, 2019

Forever loved and missed by his wife, Chris, our six children, eleven grandchildren and great grandson. Norm was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and grew up in Vancouver B.C. After earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering he worked as a professional engineer for more than fifty years. Norm was a loving family man, honest and hard working. He built his home in Federal Way and our cabin at Harrison Lake where he spent many happy times with family and friends. Our family patriarch. Always in our hearts.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -