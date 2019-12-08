|
|
Norman Edward Connacher
August 24, 1935 ~ November 29, 2019
Forever loved and missed by his wife, Chris, our six children, eleven grandchildren and great grandson. Norm was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and grew up in Vancouver B.C. After earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering he worked as a professional engineer for more than fifty years. Norm was a loving family man, honest and hard working. He built his home in Federal Way and our cabin at Harrison Lake where he spent many happy times with family and friends. Our family patriarch. Always in our hearts.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019