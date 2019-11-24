|
Norman L. Erickson
Norm passed away on November 3, 2019, at age 85, attended by his daughter, Marli, and his son, Brett. Norm's third child, Tina, and 22 year-old grand daughter, Jamie, were in contact from their home in Valley Springs, CA.
Norm and his twin brothers, Bud and Bob Erickson, attended Bryant Grade School and Roosevelt High School, and graduated from the University of Washington, all members of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. In college, Norm and several of his close friends were invited to join the "Junior Jolly Boys" and the "Bachelors Club", two popular UW boys' clubs. He enjoyed many sports, particularly golf and baseball, and developed a reputation as an excellent dancer.
A highlight of Norm's dancing experiences occurred at a UW Alumni Dance in the late 1950's at the Olympic Hotel Grand Ballroom in Seattle. Norm's parents, Lloyd and Myrtle Erickson, were chaperones and were attracted to the dance floor when the band began playing a lively rendition of the "Charleston", a revival of the Roaring Twenties hit that was popular when they were in school. By the time they reached the dance floor, the crowd had begun cheering and had formed a circle around Norm and partner, Bud's wife, Colleen (a Charleston champ, herself). They were performing a spectacular rendition of the dance. The Ericksons were thrilled to tears!
In 1956, upon his college graduation, Norm was accepted into the Naval Air Corp Flight School in Pensacola, FLA. He graduated with honors as one of the top three cadets in his class.
In 1960, Norm married UW graduate, Margie Barton. They lived in Seattle, where Norm worked for ad agencies, and their three children were born. In 1967, the family moved to Sunnyvale, CA, and became permanent residents there.
Norm made only occasional visits to Seattle after retirement, but was provided with an exciting 65th birthday celebration at Bud's beach house on Whidbey Island. Over forty of Norm's dearest family members and friends attended the beach bbq/picnic on Mutiny Bay.
He spent the balance of his retirement years living a quiet life, dividing his time between Marli's family in Martinez, CA, and Brett in San Jose. Meanwhile, Bud and Norm exchanged regular phone calls between Seattle and California, keeping track of local news and the latest on the Huskies, Seahawks and Mariners.
A beloved brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019