Norman Jay Booth



Norman Jay Booth, age 54, went home to be with Jesus January 17,



2019. Norm was born in Burien, Washington on February 22, 1964 to his loving mom and dad Ralph and Grace Booth. Norm was a blessing to so many people throughout his lifetime. He graduated from Lynnwood High school in 1982 and went on to make a life long career in the auto industry where he impacted every customer that he met. He went above and beyond customer satisfaction in client relationships. Norm's hobbies outside of work included whirlyball, golfing, hiking and spending time with his friends and family. Norm accomplished one of his many dreams of owning real estate in Arizona and sharing them with others by turning them into successful and desired vacation rentals. This was one of his favorite vacation spots as well and had planned on retiring there.



Norm had many friends, and the ability to make friends with strangers in a matter of minutes. Those closest to him will always remember him for his kind generous spirit, his funny stories, and his collection of useful gadgets. Many of his friends called him Go Go Gadget. Norm was a loving devoting husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son.



He is survived by his wife Stephanie Booth, daughter Natasha Prohn, son Brandon Prohn, granddaughter Penny,, mother Grace Morgan, and sister Desiree Yarber. Norm fought a hard and courageous battle with cancer and never once lost hope or complained. He will be missed so much and we will carry him in our hearts until we see him again.



Norm was our hero and we plan to



celebrate his life on March 2nd



at Northshore Christian Church



from 11:00 - 2:00. 5700 23rd Dr. W.



Everett, 98203. All are welcome.



Sign Norm's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019