Norman L. Ream



November 23, 1922 ~ June 24, 2019



Norm was born in Ketchikan, Territory of Alaska. He was second of four children of Anna and Joel S. Ream.



He graduated from the UW with a Masters in Structural engineering, and served in WWII and Korea in the Army Corps of Engineers. He worked in the field of construction, eventually co-founding AIC Construction. AIC had work in the Pacific from Midway Island to Guam and remote areas in Alaska. Norm never retired; after he sold AIC, he worked for the 13th Regional Alaska Native Corp as its President, and other business pursuits related to the Alaska Native Corporations. He was a strong believer in education and funded educational scholarships in Ketchikan and Wrangell.



Norm was an avid scuba diver, skier (snow and water-skiing), aviator (Certified Flight Instructor), enthusiastic hydroplane fan, pet owner, fan of Seattle Storm women's basketball and travelled all his life to just about every corner of the world.



He felt that his family was his greatest source of enjoyment and pride. He is survived by his wife, Jacquie and daughter Brandy Ream (Michael), N. Richard Ream (Cath), Lisa Chamberlin (Clark) and two grandchildren, Micki Alapati (Jay), and Andy Davis, (Mary Ellen and four great-grandchildren). He was predeceased by his parents, siblings, sons Mike and Don, and granddaughter Julie Davis.



His memorial will be August 9,



2019 at 1pm at Yarington's/White Center Funeral Home



10708 16th Av SW, Seattle WA 98146



Please visit the website:



https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/norman-ream-8761570



Please sign Norm's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times from July 21 to July 31, 2019