Norman L. Williams
June 2, 1957 ~ April 19, 2020
Norman L. Williams ended his battle with cancer on April 19, 2020.
Oldest son of Norma Williams and Donald Williams, Norman was born and raised in Seattle, Washington.
His education included graduating from James A. Garfield High School, Bulldogs Class of 1975. His interests in high school included Science, Mathematics and participation in the Garfield Wrestling team.
His interest in Science led him to a successful career in the Electrical / Electronic field. During his 43 years his career led him to: Phoenix, Arizona; Sunnyvale, California and eventually back to Washington state.
His employment concluded with 15 years as a Lead Production Testing Technician at Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Division in Kirkland, Washington.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents, (Norma Williams and Donald Williams) and his sister, (Nakachia Williams).
Norman is survived by his sisters; (Sarita White, Carolyn Phillips and Ronita Williams), his brother (Albert Louie); nieces and nephews (Tianya, Domonique, DeQuan, Carl, Nisha, Asha, Jerome, Chelsea, Ashley and Lauren); 3 grandnephews (Savonte, Leo and Carl III) and a host of cousins, uncles, aunts, friends and coworkers.
He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020