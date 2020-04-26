|
Norman (Gene) Moore
Norman (Gene) Moore died quietly on March 31, 2020 at age 80. After winning a six-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and losing his wife, Marnie, to cancer, he finally succumbed to COVID-19.
Norm was born on a farm in Smith County, Kansas on November 18, 1939. He grew up as one of six siblings. An actual cowboy and ranch hand, he learned the value of rising early and hard work, but also spent pleasant hours riding horseback, hunting, and fishing with his brother, Norval. He attended tiny Bloomington High School (Nebraska) where he played varsity basketball and ran track. After graduating in 1957, he and his best friend made a pact to go to college in Colorado. His friend backed out, but Norm forged ahead and embarked on a new life. Wherever he went though, he was always a farm boy at heart.
After driving a truck in Denver and attending a small business college, he earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He began a successful career with the State Farm Insurance Companies, climbing to the top ranks of management in the western U.S. Eventually, he became a State Farm agent in the Northgate area in Seattle, transforming a small agency in a rented office in a single-story building into a thriving business in a multi-story building he owned and built. He liked people and liked helping them. His business reflected his life: never flashy, always calm, steady, and respectful.
Norm married Judith Leven after attending CU. They had two children, John and Melody. Norm remarried (Linda Carter) in 1975 and gained two daughters, Jana and Dawn. In 1988, Norm found and married the love of his life, Marnie Nelson, his soulmate. They loved tennis, skiing, and traveling, especially if it involved tennis. They attended most, if not all, of the major professional tennis tournaments around the world.
Norm was a family man, first and always. He and Marnie hosted many wonderful family events and meals at their home on the banks of Thornton Creek in Seattle. Norm cooked his steaks, salmon, chicken, biscuits perfectly every time. He and Marnie were masters of simple fare, perfectly made.
Norm is survived by his siblings, Aldean Franklin, Norval Moore (Carol), Sharron Worman, and Leana Dyer. He was preceded in death by his sister Maxine. He is survived by his children, John (Wilma Tamayo), Jana Longtine (Tom), Melody Moore (Alan Adkins), Dawn Carter (Bryan Alar), as well as grandchildren Kelsie Shelley (Ryan), Micaela Mallett (Brian), Dakota and Colton Longtine, Jacob Alar, and Rosa Maria Sanchez. His family looked up to Norm-his kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, integrity, and strength. He will be so very missed.
Charitable contributions may be made in Norm's name to the , Attn: Portland Hope Gala (2DFAMZ), 0330 SW Curry St, Portland, OR 97239 or to acsportland.ejoinme.org/PortlandHopeGalaDonate The family will match total contributions up to $5,000.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020