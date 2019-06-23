Home

Major Norman George Stromer, USAF RET, passed away June 4, 2019, age 97. Norm will join his beloved wife, Camille, and son, Thomas, in everlasting repose at Sunset Hills, Bellevue.

Norm was one of 3% living World War II veterans prior to his passing. He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1940 after graduating Bridgeport high school in Douglas County. He became a Staff Sergeant pilot and was subsequently promoted to Lieutenant - flying 52 combat missions in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater during World War II - earning the Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters.

In addition to his Air Medal, Norm also earned Awards and Decorations including Army Occupation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, American Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Berlin Airlift Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and, as would be expected, Good Conduct Medal. Following the conclusion of WWII Norm completed his Air Force career flying Military Air Transport (MATS) missions.

After retiring from the Air Force in 1960, Norman joined the Federal Aviation Administration where he flew a variety of missions for 20 years, retiring in 1980 to enjoy life with Camille and Tom.

Thank you, Norm, for 40 years of exemplary service to our Country..
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019
