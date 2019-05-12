Resources More Obituaries for Norman Walton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Walton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Norman Walton



On April 10, 2019, in sunny Arizona, six months shy of his ninetieth birthday, Norman Walton traded in his worldly baseball cleats to play with the Heavenly Allstars. After 89 innings Norm called it a game. Left in the stands missing him are his loving wife Barbara (Puyallup, WA), adopted son Luke Gering Walton (Seattle, WA), and adult children by marriage Timothy Swenson (Kevin), Denver, CO, Julie Bernard (Glenn), Merrimack, NH, and Aimee Carrier (Tim Barbour) Puyallup, WA; five step grandchildren and one great granddaughter.



Norm was born in Trail, British Columbia, Canada, but lived most of his life in Seattle. He maintained a deep connection with his small town roots, each year driving wintery roads back to Trail to enjoy a white Christmas with family and time on the local ski hill. Norm is survived by his sister Patricia Nelson (Fruitvale, BC), and sister-in-laws Margaret Johnson (Kent, WA, formerly of Trail) and Connie Walton (Nelson, BC). He is also survived by a nephew and nieces in Canada and Washington state. Norm was predeceased by, and will be joyfully reunited with, his daughter Aeron Walton, parents Norman and Margaret Walton of Trail, BC, brothers George of Renton, WA and Maurice of Nelson, BC, and brother-in-law Alfred Nelson and nephew Wayne Nelson both of Trail, as well as his loyal dog Sean. After high school he attended the University of British Columbia where he earned both Bachelor and Master's degrees in Applied Science in Engineering with Honors. Summers were spent working at the local Trail lead and zinc smelter to finance his education.



Norm gravitated to the field of aerospace engineering initially working for Canadian Air in California on a joint project with General Dynamics. This led to a lifelong career in US Defense. After becoming a US citizen, Norm took on greater responsibility leading large groups of engineers and mathematicians. Most of his career was spent working for Boeing where Norm and his teams made significant contributions in the development and use of radar, terrain following, targeting and weaponry.



Throughout his life Norm loved sports especially baseball. He was still running the bases at age 85. He also enjoyed tennis, basketball, skiing and running. Norm was an avid Canadian hockey fan. His television was always tuned to Hockey Night in Canada when home on game night. He loved all types of music especially the Seattle Opera. Norm was generous, liked to travel, was a loyal lifelong Mercedes driver, and relished his beautiful treed Madison Park neighborhood in Seattle where he lived for over fifty years. Norm enjoyed the occasional cold beer or dark rum and Coke. If you find yourself with one in hand, raise a glass to Norm.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Norm and Barbara's Puyallup, WA, home Monday, May 20th between 3 and 7 PM. The following day a memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church of Puyallup at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Friends and family are welcome to attend both events. Sign Norm's Guest Book



at www.legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from May 12 to May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries