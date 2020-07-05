Norman Wesley Jones



12/25/1930 ~ 06/14/2020



Born in Alberta, Canada to Nelson and Lydia Jones. Raised in Seattle, graduated from Ballard High School. He served 3 years in the Coast Guard. He was married to Charlotte Field from 1955 until her death in 2016. He was a lieutenant in the Seattle Fire Dept., retired 1974. In retirement he traveled and enjoyed family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlotte, brother Robert. He is survived by his son Douglas Jones (Debi) Ventura, Ca, daughter Julie Hill (Jim) Hailey, Idaho; two grandchildren, Wesley Jones (Teresita) Seattle, Ellie Jones, Seattle; two great-granddaughters Persephone and Jacqueline Jones; sister Carol Magowan, Porterville, Ca.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store