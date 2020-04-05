|
|
Norris Edward Carver
"Gone Fishing"
Norris Edward Carver was born to Howard G. Carver and Margaret M. Dolan Carver on July 2, 1935 in Seattle. He grew up on his grandparents dairy farm along the Green River in Kent, Washington. Graduating from Kent-Meridian High School and the University of Washington, he went on to a long career as a real estate specialist with the General Services Administration. On retirement, Norris and wife Kathy travelled the USA by motorhome, always with the two Brittany Spaniels on board. There were also numerous hunting and fishing trips, along with visits to the major museums in Europe.
Norris was an avid reader and a lover of music, especially jazz. He spent his last 15 years at their new dream home he and Kathy built on 20 acres in Roy, WA facing Mt. Rainier.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Carver, sister Phyllis Price of Rochester Hills, MI., sons John Carver (Diane) and Phillip Carver (Gina); daughters Kim Carlson, Laurie Siemens (Ivo), Lisa Loucks (Bruce), and Kelly Cowles (Jay); 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020