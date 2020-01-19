|
Norris J Bevan
Norris J Bevan passed away November 15, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born December 18, 1924 in New Cambria, Missouri, the fourth child in a family of five. He moved to Seattle when he was a teenager and graduated from Roosevelt High School.
Norris served in the army during WWII, taking part in the Battle of the Bulge where he received his 'million-dollar wound" that took him off the battlefield and earned him a Purple Heart.
After returning to the USA he studied watchmaking at the school of Horology at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Upon graduation he worked for a jewelry store in Wenatchee. Next he moved to Portland and was a sales representative for a wholesale jewelry company. In 1954 he and his brother, Gail, bought a jewelry store in Bellevue. He began working full time at Bevan Jewelers in 1962. The store moved to Center Court when the Bellevue Square Mall was opened in 1981. He became 'unemployed' after they sold the business in 1988. This gave him more time to play golf and tennis with friends.
Additionally, Norris enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and racquetball. He climbed most of the major mountains in Washington State including Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, Glacier Peak, and Mt. Olympus. He also had a private pilot's license.
Norris married Meta Lou Sheffield on December 30, 1961 and they moved to Bellevue in 1963 where they raised their two children and he resided the rest of his life.
His memberships included Rotary, Overlake Golf & Country Club, Bellevue Athletic Club and Pilgrim Lutheran Church. He served in the community as President of the Overlake Hospital Board, President of the Bellevue Square Merchants Association, Water Commissioner, and President of Bellevue Rotary.
Norris joined Bellevue Rotary in 1966. He served the organization faithfully and achieved his goal of 50 years of perfect attendance. Through Rotary, Norris had the opportunity to travel to Siberia twice to help establish Rotary Clubs. He was also the leader of a Group Study Exchange Team that traveled to Australia. Upon his return, he started the Probus Club of Bellevue, one of the first in the United States. Two other Rotary Clubs that he helped start were the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club and the Bellevue Overlake Rotary Club.
Norris is survived by his wife, Meta Lou; children Beth (Bob) Mumford, and Craig (Rachelle) Bevan; grandchildren, Steven, Nathan and Lydia Mumford and Patrick and Molly Bevan. He was preceded in death by brother Wayne and sisters Elizabeth McLeod and Margaret Musgrove. His last surviving sibling, brother Gail, passed away on November 24, 2019.
Norris was laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bellevue Rotary.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020