Oddny K. Johnston



Oddny passed away on March 9, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on July 7, 1933 in Strom Brandsfjord pr. Trondheim, Norway, the daughter of Alf and Aslaug Strom. She lived through five years of German occupation during WW II. After the war, the family immigrated to the U.S.A. arriving in Seattle in 1947. She attended Lincoln High School, the University of Washington, and the University of Oslo summer program. In 1955 she became a stewardess with Pacific Northern Airline. The job was a perfect fit for this Norwegian girl as she escorted many Norwegian Fishermen to the Alaska fishing grounds. In 1957 Oddny was crowned the Queen of the Halibut Fishermen's Wives Association and became a Seafair Princess. In 1959 she met the love of her life, Bob Johnston, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Oddny was a fabulous skier, an outstanding gardener (her yard was like a park) and the best dancer on any dance floor. She was very active in the P.T.A. while her three sons were in school and spent many years volunteering with the Assistance League of Seattle. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, and was loved by all. Oddny is survived by her husband Bob, sons Scott (Vicky), Bryan (April) and Erik (Jane), four grand children, two sisters, Aase Aadland and Karen Strom, many nieces and nephews as well as many cousins in Norway.



A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church -Richmond Beach 18354 - 8th Ave. NW, Shoreline on Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m.



Remembrances may be made to , Leif Erikson Lodge (Sons of Norway) or First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019