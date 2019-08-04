Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Odny McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odny Johanna McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Odny Johanna McDonald Obituary
Odny Johanna McDonald

Odny "Nesset" McDonald, long-time Ballard resident, died peacefully on Sunday 7/28/19. Born in Seattle on 10/24/30 to Casper & Amanda Nesset. She had a generous spirit, was a member of Leif Erickson Lodge in Ballard and volunteered for decades at the Sons of Norway. She will be remembered for her pride in her Norwegian heritage and steadfast love of family. Survived by siblings Ken & Cathy; sons Lloyd (Sue) & Ron (Vanessa). 4 grandchildren: Chris, Amanda, Nick & Josh, and 3 great-grandchildren: Brody, Brighton, & Oliver. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, 8/6 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Odny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.