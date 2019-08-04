|
Odny Johanna McDonald
Odny "Nesset" McDonald, long-time Ballard resident, died peacefully on Sunday 7/28/19. Born in Seattle on 10/24/30 to Casper & Amanda Nesset. She had a generous spirit, was a member of Leif Erickson Lodge in Ballard and volunteered for decades at the Sons of Norway. She will be remembered for her pride in her Norwegian heritage and steadfast love of family. Survived by siblings Ken & Cathy; sons Lloyd (Sue) & Ron (Vanessa). 4 grandchildren: Chris, Amanda, Nick & Josh, and 3 great-grandchildren: Brody, Brighton, & Oliver. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, 8/6 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019