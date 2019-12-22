|
|
Olga Skinner
(nee Cotton)
Born to Mercina Chagros on February 25, 1927 in West Seattle. Olga graduated high school in 1945. She met a USS Washington sailor from St. Augustine Florida and they married July 21, 1945. During the next 32 years they lived all over the United States, Hawaii, and Japan. They had 5 children: Jeffrey (Libbie), Roni "Marsha", Gregory (deceased), Leslie (Hal), and Tim. Olga passed away peacefully in West Seattle on December 3, 2019, less than 5 miles from where she was born. But, what a ride in between.
Our mother was preceded in death by her husband Ray, infant son Gregory, grandson Kevin, elder sister Helen Steele and younger brother Demetrius 'Jim' Katiskapes. She is survived by her children, sister Mary Rutter of Marrowstone Island and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Her quick wit, ready smile, and easy friendliness will be missed by all who knew. Se agapame mama.
Memories are welcome at
www.Washelli.com
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Bridge Park Retirement Community,
3204 SW Morgan St. Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019