Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Jennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive Jennings Obituary
Olive Jennings

Age 94, Olive passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 Loving mother to Patrick, Lynne and Rex, grandmother to 6 and great grandmother to 6. Born in Essex, England, she was in the British navy in Scotland during WWII when she met her future husband, George Jennings, an American GI. Arrived in USA as a war bride in 1946 and resided in Lake Forest Park, Washington for 65 years. Preceded in death by her husband George and son Patrick. No memorial planned.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -