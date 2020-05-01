|
Olive Jennings
Age 94, Olive passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 Loving mother to Patrick, Lynne and Rex, grandmother to 6 and great grandmother to 6. Born in Essex, England, she was in the British navy in Scotland during WWII when she met her future husband, George Jennings, an American GI. Arrived in USA as a war bride in 1946 and resided in Lake Forest Park, Washington for 65 years. Preceded in death by her husband George and son Patrick. No memorial planned.
