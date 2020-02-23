|
Oliver Carlyle Elliott
June 9, 1932 ~ February 5, 2020
Oliver "Bud" Elliott passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on February 5, 2020, surrounded by family. Bud was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and all-around good man. Bud was born in Seattle, Washington to Oliver Elliott and Frances (Skagerlind) Elliott on June 9, 1932. He lived his entire life in the Seattle area. Bud spent his youngest years in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle. In 1945 the family moved from Ravenna to a beautiful colonial-style home on Lake Washington in the Medina neighborhood of Bellevue. Bud graduated from Bellevue High School and went on to earn his BA in Business Administration (Accounting) from the University of Washington in 1955. While in college, Bud met Janet Usher on a blind date and, being a wise man, began dating her regularly. Despite that first date being at the Auto Show, the couple fell in love and were married in 1955. A favorite memory from Bud and Janet's early years together was a Halloween party which they attended dressed as Charlie Brown and Lucy Van Pelt.
Bud and Janet started their married life together at the Shorewood Apartments on Mercer Island before moving to a newly-built home surrounded by trees in the Robinswood neighborhood of Bellevue. Shortly after, Bud began his career at Boeing where he worked as a Systems Analyst until his retirement in 1994 at the age of 62. While living in Robinswood, Bud and Janet's family grew with the addition of four children. Bud's father, Oliver Sr., passed away in 1968, and the following year Bud and Janet decided to move their family of six to the big Medina house to live with Frances, Bud's widowed mother. So, at the age of 37, Bud returned to his childhood home where he and Janet raised their children through to adulthood and continued to live well into their empty nest years. In 2008, the Medina home was acquired by the State of Washington in order to make room to build the new 520 bridge. Bud and Janet settled into a home in downtown Bellevue the next year and lived there until Bud's passing.
Throughout his life Bud enjoyed travel, especially summer road trips with the family. The vacation planning would begin at a card table set up in the living room where Bud would gather paper maps and travel books in order to make the upcoming vacation the best it could be. Bud loved to drive, and there is nothing quite like the joy of a family adventuring together, windows down for comfort. Failing eyesight forced Bud to give up driving in his 80s, which was difficult for him to accept, however he often continued to "drive" from the passenger seat.
Always a family man, Bud attended countless soccer matches, band and choir concerts, plays, graduations, and weddings. He was known for sitting quietly at social gatherings until he'd interject with the perfect quip, thereby unintentionally making himself one of the most memorable people in the room, despite saying the fewest words.
Bud was a lover of dogs throughout his life, including Jody from his childhood, a yellow lab who once knocked Bud's father off the dock into Lake Washington during a game of fetch (a favorite story of Bud's, often repeated). In addition to dogs, Bud loved the Dawgs, the University of Washington football team. Even in the later years with his eyesight failing, he would take his seat close to the TV to cheer them on.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Louise Schneider and Marjorie "Midge" Riddle. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet Elliott, as well as their children Steve Elliott (Janet), Doug Elliott (Jane), Linda Scovel (Rob), and Kate Ahrens (Dale), and six grandchildren: Nicole Elliott and Jeff Elliott; Sarah Adkins (Casey); Lauren Scovel and Jessica Scovel; and Paul Ahrens.
Bud's family would like to thank the staff at Overlake Hospital for their compassionate care during his final hours. Though Bud had supported and nursed Janet through various illnesses and surgeries, up until his final day he had rarely spent time in a hospital bed himself.
At his request, there will be no public memorial service for Bud, although the family will gather to celebrate his life sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to a favorite local charity. In addition, Bud would have wished for folks to tell someone that they love them, plan and take an amazing vacation, toss a ball for a dog, or discover an incredible bargain. Please join us in wishing Bud Godspeed on the ultimate road trip of life. May he see clearly the faces of those who love him and may his eyes be opened to all the marvels of the universe and the life beyond.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020