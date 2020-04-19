|
Oranda Seline Nelson
Oranda was born on the family homestead near Lunds Valley, North Dakota on November 25, 1917. She passed away in West Seattle after a short illness at the age of 102 on April 14th 2020. Oranda was one of 8 children born into a Norwegian-American family. Oranda's mother Pauline Anderson Utafor was an immigrant homesteader from Lom, Norway. Oranda's father Henry Paulson Kappelslaaen was a school board member and band director, Power Equity Band among other groups. Oranda became a teacher as did her 3 sisters, Clara Whiting, Annie Craft, and Emma Kanenwisher. Oranda's brothers all became farmers, Alvin, Eddie, Hardus, and Warren Paulson. Oranda attended Minot State Teachers College and received her teacher's certificate in 1937. She taught in North Dakota and Montana. During World War 2, Oranda worked in the defense industry in Los Angeles. There she became engaged to fellow North Dakotan Nels Harold Nelson who served with the US Army 31st Field Hospital in campaigns in the Pacific. Harold was discharged in November 1945. Oranda was back teaching in Stanley, North Dakota where they were married on December 23rd 1945. They lived in Fargo while Harold studied pharmacy on the GI Bill at the North Dakota State Agricultural College. The young family moved westward to Choteau, Montana, Coulee Dam, Toppenish, and Yakima, where they operated Kelly's Pharmacy in the 1950's and 1960's and finally to Kirkland. Harold continued to work as a pharmacist until his death in 1975. Oranda was employed in the accounting department of The Seattle Times until her retirement in 1984. There, she particularly enjoyed working on the Guest Guesser football contest.
Oranda, a pianist and music teacher organized and directed youth choirs at Central Lutheran Church in Yakima and St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Her creativity found expression in quilting, and diverse media. Oranda could be counted on to volunteer and serve as a model for civic engagement and social justice.
She was a life-long learner, a Mariners fan, and loved to travel.
Oranda was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Bellevue and a charter member of Bothell Sons of Norway.
She is survived by a daughter Norma Jean Dailey, Burien, sons Rodney (Myung), Arroyo Grande, California, and Randy (Karen) Seattle. Grandchildren Siri Nelson, Olympia, Peder Nelson (Carly), Seattle, Lynn Carlson (Shannon), La Grange, Texas, Dustin Dailey, Burien, five great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, sister-in-law Dolores Paulson, Williston, nieces and nephews, and cousins in Norway.
The family thanks the staff of Mount St. Vincent in West Seattle for their care, especially during the current pandemic. A celebration of Oranda's life may be planned for later this year.
Remembrances are suggested to area foodbanks.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020