|
|
Orinda Rae Stokes
Orinda Rae Stokes, 74, of Seattle, WA passed away August 22, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. She was born on a farm in Cooperstown, ND to Oscar and Gladys Feske. Her family moved to Texas and then to Washington State. She graduated from Central Valley High in Spokane in 1962. She had a diverse career and found her passion in real estate. She had a great eye for properties and fixed up several homes to keep as rentals. Orinda was passionate about gardening and spent many wonderful days with her friends and family in her beautiful back yard. She enjoyed travelling with her friends and made annual trips to Mexico with them. As her health declined her favorite times were spent with her close friends and family and a glass of wine soaking up the sun in her stunning garden. Orinda is survived by her sister Darlene Jones of Havre MT, her eldest daughter Pam Stokes, son in law Paul Hasegawa and their children Kyle and Clio, her younger daughter Sandy Lane, her son in law Mark Lane and their children Brandon and Bryce. A service will be held Saturday, November 30th.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019