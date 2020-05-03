|
|
Oscar Anderson
Oscar C. Anderson of Renton, WA passed away April 18, 2020. Born July 20, 1937 to Dorthea Marks and Oscar A. Anderson in Portland, OR. He married Mary Thygesen in 1959 and raised 4 children. At age 20, he moved to Seattle to work at Boeing for 38 years before retiring as a Production Illustrator. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in the late 1970s, he was never one to give up. He always approached life with a positive attitude and perseverance despite his MS.
He loved photography, being outdoors, and watching the Seattle Mariners. He is survived by his children, Julie, Pete (Cheryl), John (Wendy), and Mark (Marie), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Gordon and sisters, Florence and Evelyn.
He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Park, Renton, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to NW chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020