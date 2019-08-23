|
|
Oscar E. GastiaburU
Oscar Gastiabur was born January 4, 1951, in Lima, Peru, to his father, Ce;sar Gastiabur and his mother Dora Daz-Orrego. Oscar passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, under the remarkable care of Bailey-Boushay House. We are eternally grateful for everything! He has four surviving siblings: Rosa, Cesar, Tony and Martha. He had three more siblings, Gladys, Marcus and Georgie who also left us, and with whom he is now reunited. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and many great friends, who will forever remember the kind and loving soul of our brother.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2019