Otto Riefflin, Jr.
Otto Riefflin Jr., 97, passed peacefully at his home, August 23, 2019 surrounded by family.
Otto is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 73 years, Dixie Riefflin. He is survived by his four children, Lauree, Tom, Teresa and Tim, his six grandchildren Bill Urlevich Jr., Kristin Riefflin Duffy, Lauren Riefflin, Patrick Riefflin, Michael Riefflin and Kirby Ellis. And his
one great grandchild, Carter
Timothy Duffy.
The youngest of seven children Otto was born in a log cabin in Superior, Montana where he could often be found helping the only pharmacist in town- his older brother Emil.
Otto loved playing all sports and lettered in several in High School. He went to the University of Montana on a basketball scholarship.
Otto joined the Navy in World War II and trained as a medical corpsman. He was shipped out on a carrier leaving San Francisco to serve in Okinawa where he saw active combat. He and fellow soldiers endured a typhoon that forced them to live in a cave knee deep in water for three weeks. During the storm Otto lost his most prized position - a photo of his wife Dixie. Remarkably upon returning to their campsite he found the photo undamaged and safely tucked away in his wallet.
After the war Otto worked as an aeronautical engineer at Boeing for over 40 years.
He epitomized the values of The Greatest Generation, selfless, humble, brave. Always focusing on the positive he never spoke an unkind word. When asked to describe himself, he simply said, "I am a family man".
Otto was an adoring husband who wrote his dearest Dixie love notes and poems almost every day. He was an always present Father who loved and supported his children in whatever they did. He always reminded his children and grandchildren to remember to stop and smell the roses.
Otto was a playful and funny Grandpa (Papa) who adored the time spent with his grandchildren. He appreciated life even in the last year when things became not so easy. Cherishing the small things, a visit from a friend, a good movie or book, cooking and baking for others, especially all his buddies at the Admiral Bartells.
We love you and miss you Dad. Here's to a life well lived! Cheers!
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019