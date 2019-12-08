|
|
Ouida Mary Holmes Garrett
On November 25, 2019, Ouida Mary Holmes Garrett, wife of the late Leonard Charles Garrett, entered into eternal rest at the age of 89. Ouida was born on September 23, 1930 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Thomas and Mary (Henry) Holmes. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy and earned her bachelor's degree in education from Xavier University in New Orleans and master's degree in education from Seattle University. She pledged Zeta Phi Beta sorority. On June 14, 1953, she married Leonard Garrett and together raised five children. She taught in the Seattle Public Schools for 31 years and was a lifetime member of the Central Area Senior Center and Southeast Seattle Senior Center.
Ouida was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Leonard, father Thomas, mother Mary, and adoptive father Eugene "Bud" Cousin. She is survived by her son Dennis Garrett, daughters Debra Garrett, PhD, Diane (Easter) Miller, Danette Garrett, and Donna (Harold) Metcalf, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital or the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament (www.katherinedrexel.org).
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019