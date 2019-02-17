Sister Louise DuMont, CSJP



A leader in difficult times and beloved woman of wisdom, Sister Louise DuMont, CSJP, died February 9, 2019 at home in Seattle. Born January 17, 1924, Sister Louise led her community, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, through the years of changes in religious life following the Second Vatican Council.



Born in Molson, WA, Sister Louise grew up on a family farm in Bridesville, B.C., and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, where she was named Sister Rose Anne, in 1944. She taught in Washington schools until 1957, when the Sisters missioned her as Juniorate Director for Sisters who were studying for professional degrees. In 1968 she was elected Provincial by the Sisters of the Western Province, who for the first time had been given the power to elect their own leader rather than having her appointed. For the next eight years, Sister Louise helped the community adapt to the many changes and choices that opened for religious Sisters after Vatican II; she also built an enduring and loving relationship with women who left the community in those tumultuous times.



Archbishop Hunthausen appointed Sister Louise Executive Secretary for Sisters from 1981 to 1987; her gifts of friendship and deep understanding of religious life served all of the Sisters' communities in the Seattle Archdiocese and beyond. She brought that friendship and understanding heart to helping in the foundation of the Pike Street Senior Community Center and to serving as Co-Director of Jubilee Women's Center, offering housing for homeless women.



Sister Louise never feared speaking truth to power: she spoke up rarely at meetings, but when she spoke, everyone listened. In her retirement years, she was honored as a woman of wisdom, but also loved for her joy in games, puzzles, and daily life in her Madrona home community.



Her life will be celebrated at a Vigil on Thursday, February 21st at 4 PM and Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 22nd at 11:00 AM. BOTH services will be held at



St. Mary-on-the-Lake



1663 Killarney Way, Bellevue, WA.



Burial will be after Mass at



2:00 PM at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery,



205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, 98155



Remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace Retirement Fund,



PO Box 248, Bellevue, WA 98009.



