P. Mark Hannum
Age 58. Born November 12, 1961 in Sheridan, WY, passed away January 1, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
Mark was a longtime Seattle resident and pioneer of the revitalization of the Columbia City neighborhood. He was a passionate advocate of the preservation community, serving and generously supporting the Landmarks Preservation Board, the Rainier Valley Historical Society, the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, Historic Seattle, The Mount Baker Community Club, and other local and national organizations. He was a mortgage loan officer at Homestreet Bank since 1998 and was well respected in the local real estate community.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Philip L. Hannum. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Badgett Hannum, his brother Daniel Hannum, his partner Joel Ruland, his beloved Samoyeds Adora and Pasha, and other loving family members. As requested by Mark, there will be no funeral services.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the Mount Baker Community Clubhouse.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020