Sister Sheila
Collins, CSJP
1922 ~ 2019
Sister Sheila Collins CSJP (Mary Robert) died October 15, 2019 in Bellevue, WA. Sister Sheila and her identical twin, Sister Roberta, were born on August 2,
1922, in Galway, Ireland. Her parents, John and Mary Collins, had 8 children.
In 1951 the Collins twins entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Newry, Northern Ireland and ten months later traveled to Bellingham, Washington to begin the novitiate.
Sister Sheila's educational ministry began as a primary teacher in Catholic schools in the Seattle Archdiocese. She also taught in Catholic schools in British Columbia and California.
In 1987 Sister Sheila joined Sister Roberta to establish the religious education program in the newly- formed St. Jerome Parish in San Diego, California. They worked tirelessly ministering to the people at St. Jerome's in many aspects of parish life including preparing food baskets for the poor.
At the time of her 50th Jubilee in 2002, Sister Sheila said, "I have learned that life is what you make it. Giving and sharing and not counting the cost makes life very rewarding."
A Vigil Service will be held on
Tuesday, October 22nd at 4:00pm
Mass of Christian Burial will be
on Wednesday, October 23rd at 11:00am BOTH at
St. Mary- on- the- Lake Chapel
1663 Killarney Way, Bellevue, 98004
Interment to follow at
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, 98155
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019