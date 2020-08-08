1/1
Pamela Ann Dusenberry
1957 - 2020
Pamela Dusenberry

Pamela Ann Dusenberry, 62, of Shoreline, Washington passed away on July 9, 2020. Pam was born on August 13, 1957 in Portland, Oregon.

Pam was a beloved member of the Shoreline Community College community, where she taught English for 32 years. Pam always saw the good in people. She was a wonderful partner, mother, and friend.

Pam is survived by Becky, her loving partner of 18 years, her step-son, Spencer and several wonderful cousins and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John and her mother Barbara. See more about Pam's life at Cady Cremation Services.

If you wish to donate, please consider the Pam Dusenberry Memorial Scholarship, c/o Shoreline Community College Foundation.

"Live with intention, walk to the edge, listen hard, practice wellness. Play with abandon. Laugh. Choose with no regret. Continue to learn. Appreciate your friends. Do what you love. Live as if this is all there is."

~ Mary Anne Radmacher

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
